Netflix India content head meets I&B Secretary over webseries 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' row

The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has stirred controversy with a section of viewers objecting to the 'humane' projection of the perpetrators

Published - September 03, 2024 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A still from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Photo: Special Arrangement

A still from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Neeraj Priyadarshi / Netflix

Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju in New Delhi, amid a row over the web seriesIC-814: The Kandahar Hijack.

The meeting at Mr. Jaju's office here lasted for about 40 minutes during which the OTT platform official was apprised of the sentiments expressed by a large section of the society and the need to be sensitive while handling such topics.

Also read | Vijay Varma interview: On ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, being an outsider and playing leads

Voicing concern over the depiction of terrorists in the web series, a senior official has said nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the nation.

The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has stirred controversy with a section of viewers objecting to the 'humane' projection of the perpetrators.

"Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. Indian culture and civilisation should always be respected," another official source said.

"Should we allow any foreign people to slipshod over our cultural values," the source said without elaborating.

Anubhav Sinha on ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’: I’m not in the business of saving or glorifying people

The sources said filmmakers have to think before portraying something in a wrong manner. "You may be liberal, but you cannot portray institutions in a wrong manner," the source said.

Using hashtags #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814, several X users shared posts claiming the filmmakers changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

