National

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas annually

The Union Culture Ministry on January 19 announced that January 23, the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, will be celebrated as “Parakram Diwas” every year.

In a notification, the Ministry said the government had decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose starting from January 23, 2021, in a befitting manner at the national and international level.

“Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd day of the January every year as “PARAKRAM DIWAS” to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour,” the notification said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2021 12:09:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/netaji-subhas-chandra-boses-birth-anniversary-to-be-celebrated-as-parakram-diwas-annually/article33606991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY