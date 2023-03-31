Nepal’s ruling coalition delays cabinet expansion as speculation continues about PM Prachanda’s India visit

March 31, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Nepal’s ten-party ruling alliance failed to name new members to the Cabinet on Thursday as disagreement continued among its leaders about the distribution of portfolios. Earlier, the parties had agreed on a formula to share the departments, with the Nepali Congress emerging with the largest chunk of eight ministries.

Sources had initially said that the names of various Ministers were to be declared on Thursday, but they are now expected to be announced later. The formation of the new Cabinet is being keenly watched in Delhi as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s plans to visit India in April are expected to firm up after he stabilises his three-month old government. He had earlier announced his visit, saying, “I will go to India before April 20.”

Changing allies

Mr. Prachanda’s government was sworn in on December 26 after he managed to get support from the former PM K.P. Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML). However, that alliance broke apart on February 27 after Mr. Prachanda supported the candidature of veteran Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel in the presidential election that took place on March 9. Subsequently, the PM survived a floor test in the Parliament on March 20, which brought in a new configuration of power as he drew on the support of the Nepali Congress to prove his parliamentary majority.

According to the new understanding, the Nepali Congress is expected to get eight Ministries that had earlier gone to the CPN-UML and Mr. Prachanda’s CPN (Maoist Centre) is expected to get five Ministries. The problem, however, is brewing over the Ministry of Home Affairs. It had became a centre of controversy earlier when the Rashtriya Swatantra Party’s charismatic leader Rabi Lamichhane had to step down from the post of Home Minister after the Supreme Court of Nepal declared him to be a non-citizen of the country. Subsequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been with the PM, and there are indications that Mr. Prachanda is not willing to hand over the important portfolio to some other party.

More talks likely

Apart from the Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre), the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist), led by another former PM Madhav Kumar Nepal, is expected to get two Ministries. The Madhesi parties -- the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) and Loktantrik Samajbadi Pary of Mahanta Thakur -- are expected to together get three Ministries. The Nagarik Unmukti Party, another important constituent of the coalition, is expected to get a Ministry as well. C.K. Raut’s Janamat Party and former PM Baburam Bhattarai’s Nepal Samajbadi Party will also get ministerial berths.

With the planned induction of the new names, the PM is expected to have a 25-member cabinet. However, at least one more round of discussion is expected to take place before the finalisation of names of the new Ministers.