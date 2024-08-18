Nepal's new Foreign Minister embarks on five-day India visit

Nepal's new Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba Rana embarked on a five-day official visit to India on Sunday (August 18, 2024) during which she will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and promote cooperation.

Ms. Rana is visiting India at the invitation of Minister Jaishankar, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. This is Rana's first official visit to a foreign country after assuming charge.

"Foreign Minister Rana will hold a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Jaishankar on Monday and discuss matters of mutual interest to strengthen Nepal-India relations and promote cooperation," it said.

As part of the regular exchange of high-level visits between Nepal and India, Ms. Rana's trip will further consolidate the age-old, deep and multi-faceted relations between the two neighbours, the statement said.

"Nepal is a priority partner of India in its Neighbourhood First policy. The forthcoming visit will provide both sides an opportunity to discuss and review the progress in bilateral cooperation and help in advancing our ties further," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday (August 15, 2024) endorsed the visit by a delegation led by the Foreign Minister on Thursday, Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said earlier. Foreign Minister Rana is also the spouse of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Nepal a week ago.

Ms. Rana, 62, will also have a health checkup in Delhi during the visit, according to foreign ministry sources. She is scheduled to return to Nepal on August 22.

