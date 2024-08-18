GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nepal's new Foreign Minister embarks on five-day India visit

As part of the regular exchange of high-level visits between Nepal and India, Ms. Rana's trip will further consolidate the age-old, deep and multi-faceted relations between the two neighbours

Updated - August 18, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava with Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba as she arrives on a five-day India visit, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava with Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba as she arrives on a five-day India visit, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Nepal's new Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba Rana embarked on a five-day official visit to India on Sunday (August 18, 2024) during which she will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and promote cooperation.

Ms. Rana is visiting India at the invitation of Minister Jaishankar, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. This is Rana's first official visit to a foreign country after assuming charge.

"Foreign Minister Rana will hold a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Jaishankar on Monday and discuss matters of mutual interest to strengthen Nepal-India relations and promote cooperation," it said.

As part of the regular exchange of high-level visits between Nepal and India, Ms. Rana's trip will further consolidate the age-old, deep and multi-faceted relations between the two neighbours, the statement said.

"Nepal is a priority partner of India in its Neighbourhood First policy. The forthcoming visit will provide both sides an opportunity to discuss and review the progress in bilateral cooperation and help in advancing our ties further," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday (August 15, 2024) endorsed the visit by a delegation led by the Foreign Minister on Thursday, Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said earlier. Foreign Minister Rana is also the spouse of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Nepal a week ago.

Ms. Rana, 62, will also have a health checkup in Delhi during the visit, according to foreign ministry sources. She is scheduled to return to Nepal on August 22.

Related Topics

Nepal / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.