Nepalese man arrested for sexual misconduct upon return from India

A Nepalese man has been arrested upon his return from India for his alleged sexual misconduct inside a public bus and airing the video through social media.

Rabin Sarki, 21, was arrested from Chitwan district on Monday evening.

In early 2019, a video showing a man performing indecent acts in a passenger bus had gone viral on social media, prompting police to launch a probe.

Nepal Police claim that the accused, a rickshaw-puller, has confessed to the crime.

He told the investigators that he committed the offence to earn money.

As a controversy began over the incident, he ran away to India and stayed in Delhi and Kashmir for around seven months before returning to his home in Chitwan.