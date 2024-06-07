Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will undertake a three-day visit to India from June 9 during which he is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, an official said.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Prachanda endorsed Mr. Prachanda's India visit.

The Prime Minister will leave for New Delhi on Sunday to attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma informed the media on Thursday after the Cabinet meeting.

Mr. Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday.

India has also invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan are among the leaders being invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Mr. Prachanda will return home on Tuesday.

Earlier, Mr. Prachanda had paid an official visit to India from October 4 to 7, 2023 after assuming the post of the Prime Minister for the third time.

