ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal plane crash | Kin of four U.P. passengers killed leave for Kathmandu to receive bodies

January 17, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - Lucknow

All 72 people on board the aircraft are believed to be dead as rescue workers made little progress in finding any survivors

PTI

Family members receive the body of a victim of Sunday’s plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal on Monday, January 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The family members of four men from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh who were killed in a plane crash in Nepal left for Kathmandu on January 16 to receive the bodies, a district administration official said.

"The bodies will be handed over to them after due identification and completion of all formalities. The bodies will be brought to the district by road. It might take 2-3 days," Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said.

"One each from the families of victims and village head have been sent to Nepal by road by the administration. Overall 8-9 people have been sent by the administration and they will reach Nepal by tomorrow," the officer said.

Also Read | Both black boxes recovered; four people still missing

She said two district administration officials are accompanying the family members to help them with paperwork on the border and in Nepal. Embassy officials are also assisting in the process, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The four Ghazipur residents on the ill-fated plane were identified as Sonu Jaiswal, 35, Abhishek Kushwaha, 25, Vishal Sharma, 22, and Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27.

The district magistrate said the families of the victims would be provided due assistance from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund and other government schemes.

Five Indians, including the four from Ghazipur, were on board the Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Pokhara on Sunday.

ALSO READ
Crashed Nepal plane was previously owned by Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines

All 72 people on board the aircraft are believed to be dead as rescue workers made little progress in finding any survivors on Monday.

Officials said 41 bodies out of 69 recovered so far in Pokhra have been identified as Nepal observed a national day of mourning on Monday. Rescuers struggled to recover the remaining three bodies from the crash site due to the difficult terrain.

In a statement, the Yeti Airlines said that a Nepali Army helicopter has been in Pokhara to airlift bodies of foreign nationals, crew members and those whose identity has not been established to Kathmandu for forensic examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US