Nepal, India agree to better coordinate border security

During the Nepal-India Border Security Coordination meeting between the Armed Police Force of Nepal and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the two countries discussed a bunch of issues related to the boundary, border, human trafficking, checking cross-border criminal activities and coordination between the two agencies in border areas

Published - November 17, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI

Nepal and India during an annual meeting agreed to better coordinate on border security and reviewed the work done in the past year in managing related challenges, an official said.

Two sides during the eighth Nepal-India Border Security Coordination meeting between the Armed Police Force of Nepal and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday (November 16, 2024) discussed "a bunch of issues related to the boundary, border, human trafficking, checking cross-border criminal activities and coordination between the two agencies in border areas", Rishi Ram Tiwari, the spokesperson at the Home Ministry, told media persons.

The meeting involving the Director Generals of SSB and APF focused on "several issues pertaining to better coordination on border security”, Mr. Tiwari said.

“We also reviewed the works done in the past year and progress made on different fronts as well as the challenges,” he said.

The two sides stressed the need to take the ongoing coordination between the two agencies down to lower levels to curb cross-border crimes and illegal activities, Home Ministry sources said.

Published - November 17, 2024 05:26 pm IST

