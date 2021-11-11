Nepal Army to set up its own national defence university

Gen. Sharma, who has been conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army, unveiled his portrait on the ‘Wall of Honour’

Nepali Army is on course to establish its own national defence university, said Nepal Army chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma on Thursday.

Gen. Sharma, who has been conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army, unveiled his portrait on the ‘Wall of Honour’, and was presented with a Scroll of Honour on November 11, 2021 at National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi, a Defence Ministry statement said.

“Prominent alumni of the NDC, who have risen to the highest ranks in their respective countries, are honoured with the special recognition,” it stated.

Gen. Sharma belongs to the 53rd NDC batch.

Earlier, as part of outreach programme, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar inaugurated the NDC alumni web portal and released the inaugural issue of the NDC alumni newsletter at the institution.

“This will provide an excellent opportunity for the alumni to connect, share and engage with the NDC and thereby strengthen the relationships with friendly foreign countries,” the statement added.