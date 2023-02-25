NEP has reoriented India's education system according to demands of the future: PM Modi

February 25, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - New Delhi

The National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented the country's education system in accordance with the demands of the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Addressing a post-budget webinar, the Prime Minister said the education system was a victim of "rigidity' earlier.

"The NEP has brought the flexibility and reoriented the education system according to the demands of the future," Mr. Modi said.

The Hindu Explains | What has the National Education Policy 2020 proposed?

Listing the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023-24, the Prime Minister outlined the roadmap for making India the skill capital of the world.