NEP focusses on how to think: PM Modi

Narendra Modi
PTI New Delhi 07 August 2020 12:29 IST
Updated: 07 August 2020 12:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new National Education Policy focusses on ‘how to think’, while the education system till now in the country emphasised on ‘what to think’.

He also said that there were no major changes in the country’s education system over the years. As a result, instead of promoting values of curiosity and imagination, herd mentality was being encouraged.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while delivering the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ via video link.

Mr. Modi said it is a matter of happiness that after the introduction of the National Education Policy, no region or section has said that it has any kind of bias, or is leaning towards one side.

There is a lot of emphasis on teacher training in the National Education Policy, he pointed out.

