Nehru’s legacy serves as beacon for the idea of India, says Rahul

May 27, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

As Congress leaders paid rich tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on Saturday, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said India of the 21st century cannot be imagined without the contribution of Nehru.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said the legacy of the country’s first Prime Minister continues to serve as a beacon for the idea of India and for values such as secularism, freedom and democracy.

Mr. Kharge, Mr. Gandhi and senior leaders K.C. Venugopal and Pawan Bansal also visited Pandit Nehru’s memorial at the Shanti Van and paid floral tributes to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India of the 21st century cannot be imagined without the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru. A fearless defender of democracy, his progressive ideas strongly propelled India’s social, political and economic development despite challenges,” the Congress president said, adding, “My humble tribute to Hind ke Jawahar”.

Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy stands tall, like a beacon, illuminating the idea of India and the values he dedicated his life for – freedom, democracy, secularism and modernity. His vision and values always guide our conscience and actions”.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared on Twitter an audio-visual montage on the country’s first Prime Minister.

A tweet from the Congress party’s official handle said, “From the ‘Temples of Modern India’ including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, DRDO and India’s industrial marvels to India’s forays into nuclear and space research, it was under him that India’s prowess amplified to an unprecedented magnitude. Today, we cherish the legacy of Pandit ji, who brought India to the world stage as a leading, global power.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT