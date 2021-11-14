National

Nehru's birth anniversary: Opposition slams govt over absence of RS Chairman, LS Speaker from Parliament event

Congress president Sonia Gandhi leaves after pay floral tributes to late first former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s samadhi on the occasion of his 132 nd Birth anniversary at Shanti Van in New Delhi on Sunday morning, November 14, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Opposition on Sunday hit out at the government over the absence of Rajya Sabha Chairman, Lok Sabha Speaker and ministers from the traditional event marking the birth anniversary of those whose portraits adorn Parliament's Central Hall.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, along with other party leaders, attended the event marking the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Extraordinary scene today in Parliament at the traditional function to mark the birth anniversary of those whose portraits adorn the Central Hall. Speaker Lok Sabha absent. Chairman Rajya Sabha absent. Not a single Minister present. Can it get more atrocious than this?!" Congress' chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, who attended the event, said on Twitter.

Also read | Nehru: In the spirit of revolution

Tagging Mr. Ramesh's tweet, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also hit out at the government.

"Nothing surprises me anymore. This dispensation is destroying India's great institutions, including #Parliament one day at a time," said Mr. O'Brien in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest-serving prime minister.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Manipur ambush: Lesser-known Naga outfit in focus

20 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan jail; transported to Wagah border for handover on November 15: official

COVID-affected Afghan student in Kerala awaits e-visa for husband

Maharashtra violence unfortunate, says Tripura Govt.

31 designated senior counsel write to Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider transfer of Madras HC Chief Justice

Priyanka Gandhi meets Mayawati to offer condolences on the death of BSP chief’s mother

Mettur dam attains Full Reservoir Level, surplus water released

Legislative Council polls: Congress weighing options to field two candidates from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency

BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi seeking reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Glasgow climate summit commits nations to strengthen emission reductions

Heavy rains lash Kerala, three districts on red alert

AAI likely to procure two counter-drone systems worth ₹9.9 crore in 2022-23

Nanded peaceful after violence in parts of Maharashtra; 35 held

Burnt body of abducted journalist found in Bihar’s Madhubani district

Inter-State issues on the agenda at the South India Chief Ministers' conference

Basavaraj Bommai hits back at Congress over alleged Bitcoin scam

Political Line | How much party discipline is too much?

Sub-inspector’s wife dies, two children hurt in road mishap in East Godavari

Gadchiroli encounter: Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde among 26 rebels killed, confirm Maharashtra police

Butterfly flaunting ‘India’ to get official status in Arunachal

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 3:53:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nehrus-birth-anniversary-opposition-slams-govt-over-absence-of-rs-chairman-ls-speaker-from-parliament-event/article37486351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY