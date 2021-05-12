Nehru Planetarium director is dead

NEW DELHI

12 May 2021 03:47 IST

She suffered from COVID-19

Director of the Nehru Planetarium N. Rathnasree passed away on Sunday, the Culture Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter and Facebook, the Ministry, under which the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) and planetarium function, said: “Extremely saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Dr. N. Rathnasree, Director of Nehru Planetarium under @_NMML_ passed away on Sunday. Heartfelt condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul & God to provide strength to the bereaved family.”

According to a Ministry official, she had been suffering from COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising