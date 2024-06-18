ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG row: ‘Even if 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with,’ SC to Centre, NTA

Updated - June 18, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 12:08 pm IST

On June 13, the Union Government submitted to the Supreme Court that the score cards of 1,563 candidates who were given compensatory marks will be cancelled

The Hindu Bureau

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists participate in a Mashal rally to protest the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG entrance exam results, in New Delhi on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on June 18 came down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid concerns about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges and said, “Even if there is .001% negligence on the part of anyone. It should be thoroughly dealt with.”

“Imagine a person who has played fraud with the system becoming a doctor. Such a person would be deleterious to the society and system. Children study hard to get through NEET,” the Supreme Court said.

NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court notice to National Testing Agency, Centre on pleas seeking probe into NEET 2024

On June 13, the Union Government submitted to the Supreme Court that the score cards of 1,563 candidates who were given compensatory marks in the common undergraduate medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2024, held on May 5, will be cancelled. Another test will be held for them, likely on June 23. Results would be out by June 30 and the counselling for seats can begin by July 6.

The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained

These candidates will be informed of the actual score, without the grace marks, and they can choose to take another test. If they opt not to sit for the re-test, their scores, without the grace marks will be the final score.

