The Supreme Court on June 18 came down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid concerns about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges and said, “Even if there is .001% negligence on the part of anyone. It should be thoroughly dealt with.”

“Imagine a person who has played fraud with the system becoming a doctor. Such a person would be deleterious to the society and system. Children study hard to get through NEET,” the Supreme Court said.

On June 13, the Union Government submitted to the Supreme Court that the score cards of 1,563 candidates who were given compensatory marks in the common undergraduate medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2024, held on May 5, will be cancelled. Another test will be held for them, likely on June 23. Results would be out by June 30 and the counselling for seats can begin by July 6.

These candidates will be informed of the actual score, without the grace marks, and they can choose to take another test. If they opt not to sit for the re-test, their scores, without the grace marks will be the final score.

