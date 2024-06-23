NEET-UG row: CBI takes over probe into irregularities; FIR registered

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on June 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also registered a case to probe alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET Exam, on a complaint from Department of Education, said a CBI official.

The agency initiated process to take over the other cases registered in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the agency.

Earlier on June 22, the Health Ministry announced the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance examination “as a precautionary measure”, just hours before it was due to be held on June 23 morning. This followed on the heels of decision to remove Subodh Kumar Singh from his position as Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has come under fire for an alleged paper leak and irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, and other examinations which it conducts.

Conceding a persistent demand by students and the Opposition, the allegations of cheating and malpractice in the NEET-UG examination, held on May 5, will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out a comprehensive probe, the Education Ministry had announced.

It noted that the Union Government has enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into effect from June 21, and vowed that “strictest action” will be taken against individuals and organisations found to be guilty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.