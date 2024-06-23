GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET-UG row: CBI takes over probe into irregularities; FIR registered

The agency initiated process to take over the other cases registered in the matter, the CBI official said

Updated - June 23, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students’ Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest in Vijayawada on June 22, 2024, demanding that the Union Government cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as the malpractice and corruption were exposed.

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest in Vijayawada on June 22, 2024, demanding that the Union Government cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as the malpractice and corruption were exposed. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on June 23.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also registered a case to probe alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET Exam, on a complaint from Department of Education, said a CBI official.

The agency initiated process to take over the other cases registered in the matter.

This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the agency.

NEET-PG postponed, CBI to probe NEET-UG allegations, NTA chief removed, as panel set up for agency overhaul

Earlier on June 22, the Health Ministry announced the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance examination “as a precautionary measure”, just hours before it was due to be held on June 23 morning. This followed on the heels of decision to remove Subodh Kumar Singh from his position as Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has come under fire for an alleged paper leak and irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, and other examinations which it conducts.

Conceding a persistent demand by students and the Opposition, the allegations of cheating and malpractice in the NEET-UG examination, held on May 5, will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out a comprehensive probe, the Education Ministry had announced.

It noted that the Union Government has enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into effect from June 21, and vowed that “strictest action” will be taken against individuals and organisations found to be guilty.

Related Topics

medical colleges / medical education / entrance examination / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.