NEET-UG probe: CBI arrests one in Maharashtra’s Latur

Updated - July 09, 2024 01:20 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Latur case pertained to the alleged ‘manipulation’ where aspirants were asked to pay over ₹5 lakh to ensure their success in the medical exam

PTI

National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters stage a protest against ongoing NEET UG and NET examination issue, in Nagpur on June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) has arrested a person in connection with alleged “manipulation” in the NEET-UG 2024 in Latur in Mahrashtra, taking the total number of arrests by the agency to nine, officials said.

The CBI took into custody one Nanjunethappa G. in connection with the Latur case, which was earlier investigated by the Maharashtra Police, they said.

It was alleged that two government school teachers in Latur had demanded over ₹5 lakh from NEET-UG aspirants to ensure their success in the examination, they said.

The CBI has so far arrested six persons in the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case, one each in connection with alleged manipulation in Latur and Godhra and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, they said.

The Centre had asked the agency to investigate the matter following a massive row over alleged malpractices in the test held on May 5.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar pertained to leakage of paper, while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra pertained to impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency’s own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertained to a “comprehensive investigation” into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was held on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

Crossword+

