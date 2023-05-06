HamberMenu
NEET-UG postponed in violence-hit Manipur, fresh date to be announced soon

May 06, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Meitei community students and people from Manipur stage a protest over the recent violence in ther state, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on May 5, 2023.

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG scheduled on May 7 has been postponed in Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation there, the National Testing Agency announced Saturday.

The exam date for candidates whose test centre was in Manipur will be announced soon.

"NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date," a senior NTA official said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote to NTA to take into account the current situation in Manipur and postpone the exam.

Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. Naga and Kuki tribals who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke.

Manipur

