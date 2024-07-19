ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI questions RIMS Ranchi student

Updated - July 19, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 12:52 pm IST - Ranchi

An official said parents of the student had contacted the management and were briefed about the situation

PTI

Students wait outside as the hearing is going on regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET UG 2024 in the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning a first-year MBBS student from the 2023 batch of RIMS in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, an official said on July 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student, who stays at the girls’ hostel of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), formerly known as Rajendra Medical College and Hospital (RMCH), an autonomous institute under the Jharkhand government, was approached by the CBI earlier this week for questioning.

IIT-Delhi expert questions IIT-M claim of ‘no abnormality’ in NEET-UG 2024

"The CBI team is questioning a first-year student. The team contacted the hospital management on Wednesday saying they wanted to question her in connection with the NEET paper leak. The management extended full cooperation to the team. On Thursday too, they grilled her and said she will be questioned further," RIMS PRO Rajiv Ranjan told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said parents of the student had contacted the management and were briefed about the situation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the same day in neighbouring Bihar, the CBI arrested four MBBS students of AIIMS Patna as part of their investigation into the paper leak case.

The arrests were made two days after the agency arrested Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), who allegedly stole the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI had also arrested one Raju Singh who allegedly helped Kumar in stealing the paper, they said.

The agency, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has lodged six FIRs so far.

NEET-UG 2024 case: Supreme Court orders NTA to upload centre-wise results by 12 p.m. on July 20

NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency, is a national-level examination for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses in government and private institutions.

This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US