NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests NIT graduate, 2 MBBS students who acted as ‘solvers’

Updated - July 20, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 08:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The two MBBS students arrested on July 20 are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The CBI on July 20 arrested one of the masterminds, a B.Tech graduate from NIT-Jamshedpur, in the NEET-UG paper leak case and two MBBS students who allegedly acted as "solvers", officials said.

National Testing Agency announces centre and city-wise results of NEET-UG

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held so far by the agency in six cases related to the alleged irregularities has now reached 21, they said.

The two MBBS students arrested on July 20 are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

CBI arrests MBBS student from Jharkhand’s Ranchi in NEET-UG paper leak case

Second-year MBBS student Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi and first-year student Deepender Sharma were present in Hazaribagh on May 5, the date of NEET UG examination, and were allegedly acting as "solvers" for the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, an engineer, who was arrested earlier, they said.

They said Sashikant Paswan alias Sashi alias Pasu, a B.Tech (Electrical) passout from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur was acting in tandem with Kumar and Rockey, who was also arrested earlier.

