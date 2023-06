June 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The National Testing Agency on June 13 declared the result for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J. and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the NEET exam with a 99.99 percentile, the NTA said.

More details awaited

