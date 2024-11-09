ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG irregularities: CBI registers fresh case, books student caught taking test for aspirant

Published - November 09, 2024 10:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Nishika Premprakash Yadav, a second-year medical student, allegedly appeared at the D.Y. Patil (deemed to be) University centre in Navi Mumbai on May 5 on behalf of one Mayuri Manohar Patil

PTI

The CBI has registered a fresh case in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The CBI has registered a fresh case in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG, booking a woman medical student caught taking the test for an aspirant in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Student outfits protest NEET ‘irregularities’, seek probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation from the Maharashtra Police on the State government's recommendation.

“Nishika Premprakash Yadav, a second-year medical student, allegedly appeared at the D.Y. Patil (deemed to be) University centre in Navi Mumbai on May 5 on behalf of one Mayuri Manohar Patil,” the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was caught after an alert was issued by the National Testing Agency, which conducted the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The alert termed Patil to be a "suspicious" candidate following which Yadav, who had posed as the aspirant, was asked to provide her biometric data to be matched with her Aadhar, the officials said.

“Yadav’s fingerprints did not match and she admitted that she was a second-year medical student at Jawahar Medical College,” they said.

The police registered an FIR against her on a complaint from the DY Patil (deemed to be) University authorities that has now been re-registered as a CBI case, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

education / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US