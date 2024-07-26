ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG final results: 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results

Updated - July 26, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 07:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The NEET-UG results were declared following directive from the Supreme Court after taking into account marks of a physics question, which the NTA had said has two correct answers.

PTI

NEET petitioners discuss outside the Supreme Court after the hearing regarding the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 26 announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG, officials said. In today’s results 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results.

The results were declared following directive from the Supreme Court after taking into account marks of a physics question, which the NTA had said has two correct answers.

Forty-four out of the 67 candidates who were earlier declared toppers had scored full marks because of the marks awarded for that particular physics question. The number of toppers was later reduced to 61 with the agency withdrawing grace marks awarded to six candidates to make up for loss of time at few exam centres.

In a major setback to unsuccessful aspirants of NEET-UG 2024, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was “vitiated” on account of “systemic breach” of its sanctity.

The verdict came as a shot in the arm for the embattled NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which were facing strong criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

Editorial |Cleansing NEET: On a recast test

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 and has lodged six FIRs. The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

