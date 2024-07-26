GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET-UG final results: 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results

The NEET-UG results were declared following directive from the Supreme Court after taking into account marks of a physics question, which the NTA had said has two correct answers.

Updated - July 26, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 07:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
NEET petitioners discuss outside the Supreme Court after the hearing regarding the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, in New Delhi.

NEET petitioners discuss outside the Supreme Court after the hearing regarding the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 26 announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG, officials said. In today’s results 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results.

The results were declared following directive from the Supreme Court after taking into account marks of a physics question, which the NTA had said has two correct answers.

Forty-four out of the 67 candidates who were earlier declared toppers had scored full marks because of the marks awarded for that particular physics question. The number of toppers was later reduced to 61 with the agency withdrawing grace marks awarded to six candidates to make up for loss of time at few exam centres.

Related Stories

In a major setback to unsuccessful aspirants of NEET-UG 2024, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was “vitiated” on account of “systemic breach” of its sanctity.

The verdict came as a shot in the arm for the embattled NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which were facing strong criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

Editorial |Cleansing NEET: On a recast test

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 and has lodged six FIRs. The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

Related Topics

entrance examination / medical education / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.