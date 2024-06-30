ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG exam irregularities: CBI arrests private school owner from Godhra

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Godhra

Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district where the exam was conducted, was arrested

PTI

An NSUI activist holds a placard during ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

The Central Bureau of Investigation on June 30 arrested the owner of a private school in Gujarat's Godhra in connection with alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG exam.

Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district where the exam was conducted, was arrested in the early hours from his residence, said public prosecutor Rakesh Thakor, adding that Patel is now being taken to Ahmedabad by the CBI to acquire his remand.

"As the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Gujarat government, a CBI team will produce him (Dixit Patel) before a designated court in Ahmedabad to acquire his remand," said Thakor.

Jay Jalaram School was one of the designated centres where the NEET-UG exam was held on May 5.

