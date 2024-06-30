GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET-UG exam irregularities: CBI arrests private school owner from Godhra

Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district where the exam was conducted, was arrested

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Godhra

PTI
An NSUI activist holds a placard during ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi. File.

An NSUI activist holds a placard during ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

The Central Bureau of Investigation on June 30 arrested the owner of a private school in Gujarat's Godhra in connection with alleged malpractices in the NEET-UG exam.

Dixit Patel, owner of Jay Jalaram School situated near Godhra in Panchmahal district where the exam was conducted, was arrested in the early hours from his residence, said public prosecutor Rakesh Thakor, adding that Patel is now being taken to Ahmedabad by the CBI to acquire his remand.

Also read: Why has the NTA failed to deliver? | Explained

"As the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Gujarat government, a CBI team will produce him (Dixit Patel) before a designated court in Ahmedabad to acquire his remand," said Thakor.

Jay Jalaram School was one of the designated centres where the NEET-UG exam was held on May 5.

Patel is the sixth person to be arrested in this case wherein the accused had allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh from candidates to help them in clearing the test.

Related Topics

Gujarat / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.