NEET-UG case: In first arrests, CBI nabs two from Patna

Published - June 27, 2024 03:44 pm IST - New Delhi

CBI arrests two in NEET-UG paper leak case, accused of providing leaked papers to aspirants before exam

PTI

CBI team arrives at Economic Offences Unit (EOU) office for investigation of the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 exams case, in Patna on June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The CBI has made first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking into custody two persons from Patna, officials said on June 27.

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

Govt will investigate recent paper leaks, guilty will be punished: President Murmu

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

This year’s examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

CBI questions Jharkhand school principal and bank officials in NEET case

The first CBI FIR was registered on June 23, a day after the Ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the Central agency.

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

