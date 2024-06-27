NEET-UG case: In first arrests, CBI nabs two from Patna

The CBI has made first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking into custody two persons from Patna, officials said on June 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

This year’s examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

The first CBI FIR was registered on June 23, a day after the Ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the Central agency.

The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.