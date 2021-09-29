NEET-UG aspirants seek fresh exam

NEW DELHI

29 September 2021 20:15 IST

They allege cheating, malpractices, impersonation and paper leak in September 12 exam

Several NEET-UG aspirants have moved the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the exam held on September 12 due to alleged cheating, malpractices, impersonation and paper leak.

Also read: T.N. Assembly passes Bill against NEET

The petitioners sought a stay on the declaration of the results during pendency, a fresh exam and a direction to the CBI and the Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh police chiefs to file fact-finding reports in a week.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: NEET fails the multidimensional construct of merit

The petitioners asked the court to direct the government, the National Testing Agency and the National Medical Commission to enhance the standard of security protocols. This would include biometric verification of the candidates and use of jammers. This would help the exam to be held in a fair and transparent manner.