NEET-UG aspirants seek fresh exam

Students coming out after appearing for the NEET UG 2021 exam in Bengaluru on September 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

Several NEET-UG aspirants have moved the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the exam held on September 12 due to alleged cheating, malpractices, impersonation and paper leak.

The petitioners sought a stay on the declaration of the results during pendency, a fresh exam and a direction to the CBI and the Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh police chiefs to file fact-finding reports in a week.

The petitioners asked the court to direct the government, the National Testing Agency and the National Medical Commission to enhance the standard of security protocols. This would include biometric verification of the candidates and use of jammers. This would help the exam to be held in a fair and transparent manner.


