ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG 2024: SC rules out cancellation and retest of exam

Updated - July 23, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 05:36 pm IST

There is an absence of material to conclude that the result of the NEET-UG 2024 exam is vitiated or there is systemic breach, the top court said

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel try to stop members of All India Students’ Association (AISA) during a protest march over NEET-UG 2024 results, and other issues, in Patna on July 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on July 23 refused to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 medical exam, saying that there is no material on record to justify cancellation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench comprising Mr. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard submissions from a battery of lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), and senior advocates Narender Hooda, Sanjay Hegde and Mathews Nedumapra for around four days.

The bench dictated the operative part of the judgement keeping in mind the future of over two million students and said a detailed judgement will follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is an absence of material to conclude that the result of the NEET-UG 2024 exam is vitiated or there is systemic breach, the top court said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It further said that the data on record does not indicate a systemic leak of the question paper of NEET-UG 24. “Ordering cancellation of the entire NEET-UG exam is not justified by applying settled principles propounded by it,” the court said.

The court also clarified that any student who has individual grievances not bearing on the issues decided in the Supreme Court shall move the jurisdictional High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court last week noted that it was an admitted fact that paper leaks happened in Patna and Hazaribagh in Bihar. Both cases are being investigated by the CBI presently. However, the Centre and the NTA, have maintained that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

The NTA and the Union Education Ministry have been at the centre of a massive political row and protests by students over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG 2024 was taken by 23.33 lakh students at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 overseas, on May 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US