NEET-UG 2024: SC rules out cancellation and retest of exam

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on July 23 refused to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 medical exam, saying that there is no material on record to justify cancellation.

A bench comprising Mr. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard submissions from a battery of lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), and senior advocates Narender Hooda, Sanjay Hegde and Mathews Nedumapra for around four days.

The bench dictated the operative part of the judgement keeping in mind the future of over two million students and said a detailed judgement will follow.

There is an absence of material to conclude that the result of the NEET-UG 2024 exam is vitiated or there is systemic breach, the top court said.

It further said that the data on record does not indicate a systemic leak of the question paper of NEET-UG 24. “Ordering cancellation of the entire NEET-UG exam is not justified by applying settled principles propounded by it,” the court said.

The court also clarified that any student who has individual grievances not bearing on the issues decided in the Supreme Court shall move the jurisdictional High Court.

The court last week noted that it was an admitted fact that paper leaks happened in Patna and Hazaribagh in Bihar. Both cases are being investigated by the CBI presently. However, the Centre and the NTA, have maintained that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

The NTA and the Union Education Ministry have been at the centre of a massive political row and protests by students over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NEET-UG 2024 was taken by 23.33 lakh students at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 overseas, on May 5.

(With inputs from PTI)