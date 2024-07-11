GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET-UG 2024: SC defers paper leak case hearing to July 18

Nearly 40 petitions have alleged irregularities like students receiving different marks on their scorecards compared to their OMR sheets

Published - July 11, 2024 03:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
A parent and a student holds a placard demanding a NEET-UG retest, at the premises of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. July 11, 2024.

A parent and a student holds a placard demanding a NEET-UG retest, at the premises of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. July 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court on July 11 deferred its hearing in the NEET-UG question paper leak case to July 18.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was requested by the petitioners’ side to adjourn the hearing to Monday.

Advocate Mathew J. Nedumpara, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the Centre and the National Testing Agency had filed their counter-affidavits late on Wednesday, leaving little time for them to go through the documents.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Union government, said the affidavits had been promptly circulated to the petitioners.

Mr. Mehta, in turn, requested the court to not post the case on Monday or Tuesday as he would not be available. July 17, which is a Wednesday, is a court holiday.

The court finally scheduled the case on July 18.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said the CBI, which is investigating the case, has already filed a status report in the apex court.

The exchange happened as the judges were rising for their lunch break. The court had not reached the NEET case, which would have come up for hearing after 2 p.m.

Nearly 40 petitions have alleged irregularities like students receiving different marks on their scorecards compared to their OMR sheets; unprecedented inflation of cut-off and average marks resulted in an unprecedented 67 candidates achieving a perfect score of 720/720; six of these toppers were from the same exam centre in Haryana; students having scored 718 and 719 marks, which is “statistically questionable”; no disclosure of method/criteria adopted for grant of compensatory marks for loss of time, etc.

Meant of these petitions have sought a direction from the court to scrap NEET-UG 2024 and hold fresh exams.

The government has denied systemic failure and mass malpractice.

