GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET-UG 2024 row: Supreme Court issues notice on NTA plea to transfer NEET cases in High Courts to top court

Supreme Court seeks responses from NEET-UG 2024 students on transferring cases, considering re-test for exam irregularities

Updated - July 15, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 03:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Indian Youth Congress during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in New Delhi on June 9, 2024.

Members of Indian Youth Congress during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results, in New Delhi on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on July 15 sought responses from students-petitioners to a request made by the National Testing Agency [NTA], which is under a cloud over the conduct of NEET-UG 2024 marred by leaks and other irregularities, to transfer their pleas pending in High Courts to the Supreme Court.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the students, who are the petitioners in the High Courts.

Editorial | Can of worms: On NEET-UG 2024 

NTA had applied to the Supreme Court to transfer the pending cases in the High Courts to the Supreme Court for an authoritative ruling.

The three-judge Bench of the Chief Justice and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra are hearing over 40 separate petitions seeking various reliefs from fresh NEET to abolishment of the NTA itself.

The NTA has urged the Supreme Court to tag its petitions to transfer the High Court cases with these petitions.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the NEET case on July 18. The primary question before the Supreme Court is whether or not to order a re-test. The court has indicated that its first priority is to examine whether the wrongdoers among the exam-takers could be segregated from the innocent students.

The court has made it clear that it did not want to pass any orders which would upset the future of 23 lakh students who took NEET on May 5.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.