GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET-UG 2024: Option 4 correct in Physics question, IIT-Delhi expert panel informs Supreme Court

The NEET question under the lens deals with two statements about the nature of atoms

Published - July 23, 2024 11:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NEET petitioners discuss outside the Supreme Court after the hearing regarding the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, in New Delhi, on July 22, 2024.

NEET petitioners discuss outside the Supreme Court after the hearing regarding the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, in New Delhi, on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

An expert panel of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Delhi on July 23 informed the Supreme Court that the fourth option of a contentious physics question in the 2024 NEET-UG paper is the correct answer. The finding was part of the report submitted by the institute during the ongoing Supreme Court hearing on the controversial paper leak.

NEET-UG 2024 hearing updates, July 23, 2024

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday asked the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi Director to assign three of its finest professors to solve a tricky and “ambiguous” question in the exam’s Physics paper within 24 hours and report back. Their answer would impact the total marks of over four lakh candidates, including 44 students who scored perfect scores in the exam.

The check comes on the back of a challenge from some students who gave the exam, alleging that the list of top-ranked students could change depending on how the students were marked on this question.

The NEET question under the lens deals with two statements about the nature of atoms.

The first statement is “atoms are electrically neutral as they contain equal number of positive and negative charges”. The second is “atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum”. The students were given four options on the correctness of the two statements.

Over 4.20 lakh students went for the second option, which was correct according to an old version of the standard National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) textbook, while 9.28 lakh students chose the fourth option as their answer, which is right according to the new edition of the NCERT textbook.

During the ongoing case, the primary question before the Supreme Court is whether or not to order a re-test. The court has indicated that its first priority is to examine whether the wrongdoers among the exam-takers could be segregated from the innocent students.

Related Topics

entrance examination / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.