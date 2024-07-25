GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET-UG 2024: Centre says revised scorecards not released yet

NEET-UG 2024: NTA has released the revised scorecards results following the Supreme Court’s directive on July 23, 2024

Updated - July 25, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Petitioner students leave after the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict for the controversial NEET UG 2024 exam result. File

Petitioner students leave after the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict for the controversial NEET UG 2024 exam result. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The revised scorecards for the NEET-UG 2024 have not been released yet, the Ministry of Education said on July 25, as several reports surfaced online regarding the release. The Ministry advised to wait for an official confirmation regarding the results.

“The revised results for NEET-UG 2024 have not been declared yet. Kindly wait for official information,” an official spokesperson from Ministry of Education said.

EDITORIAL | Cleansing NEET: On a recast test

On July 25, an old link available on National Testing Agency website was shared and was mistakenly assumed to be the announcement of the revised scorecards.

After conducting the retest for 1563 candidates, NTA had to revised score cards. The current revision is the third one after scores have again been revised following Indian Institute of Technology’s recommendation on deducting five marks for students who answered one Physics question wrongly. 

Supreme Court declines pleas to cancel NEET-UG 2024

The revised result will hence change the ranks of all 23 lakh candidates including those who got full marks earlier.

However, it is not the download link for scorecards scheduled to be released today. Rather, the link available on the NTA website for revised scorecards is old and was activated after the result of the re-test for 1563 candidates were announced, requiring all candidates to download their marks sheets again.

