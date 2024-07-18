ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG 2024 case: Supreme Court orders NTA to upload centre-wise results by 12 p.m. on July 20

Updated - July 18, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 04:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The top court, however, refrained from committing to stay the counselling process

The Hindu Bureau

Students seen within the precinct of Supreme Court during the hearing of NEET exams in New Delhi on July 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court has ordered the National Testing Agency to upload NEET-UG 2024 results centre-wise on its website by 12 p.m. on July 20 in order to bring about transparency. The order also asked NTA to mask the identity of the students.

With the counselling for undergraduate medical courses scheduled to begin from July 24, the top court refrained from committing to an oral plea by some petitioners to stay the process.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra,

