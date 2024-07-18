NEET-UG 2024 case: Supreme Court orders NTA to upload centre-wise results by Thursday 5 pm

The Supreme Court has ordered the National Testing Agency to upload NEET-UG 2024 results centre-wise on its website by 5 p.m. on July 19 in order to bring about transparency. The order also asked NTA to mask the identity of the students.

With the counselling for undergraduate medical courses scheduled to begin from July 24, the top court refrained from committing to an oral plea by some petitioners to stay the process.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra,

The next hearing has been posted to July 22.