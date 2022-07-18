NEET sees 95% attendance with record of 18.72 lakh applicants

PTI July 18, 2022 01:52 IST

As many as 10.64 lakh of the registered candidates for the largest entrance examination, were females

Candidates appearing for NEET examination center at Sri Krishna Vidya Mandir, in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

About 95% attendance was recorded in the medical entrance examination NEET, which had received the highest number of applications ever, on Sunday, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance examination in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female. “About 95 per cent attendance was recorded today,” a senior NTA official said. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance examination surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021. Last year, the NEET-undergraduate examination was held on September 12, with over 95% of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.



