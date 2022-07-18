NEET sees 95% attendance with record of 18.72 lakh applicants
As many as 10.64 lakh of the registered candidates for the largest entrance examination, were females
About 95% attendance was recorded in the medical entrance examination NEET, which had received the highest number of applications ever, on Sunday, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials.
Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance examination in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.
“About 95 per cent attendance was recorded today,” a senior NTA official said.
This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance examination surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.
Last year, the NEET-undergraduate examination was held on September 12, with over 95% of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted at 3,858 centres.
Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.
