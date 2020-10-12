NEET retest on Oct. 14 for those who missed it

Students stand in a long queue to appear for NEET exam with mask, hand gloves, sanitiser and water bottle at an exam centre in Kandivali in Mumbai.

NEW DELHI

12 October 2020 14:19 IST

Petitions had urged SC to conduct a retest for those who were unable to attend the Sept. exam.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants who were not able to take it in September would get a chance on October 14, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), informed the Supreme Court on Monday.

The results would be duly announced on October 16.

The submission was made before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde.

NEET was held on September 13 after the court refused to intervene on the basis of pleas to postpone it owing to the pandemic.

Shortly after the exam, petitions, including the one filed by Allahabad-based lawyer, Shashwat Anand, urged the court to conduct a retest for those who were unable to attend the September exam.

Media reports said many could not take the exam due to “unforeseen, unavoidable circumstances amid the COVID-19 situations such as sickness, transit issues, delay in reaching the exam centre, etc”.