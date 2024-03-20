GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET PG rescheduled to June 23 due to Lok Sabha elections

The results for NEET PG exams will be announced by July 15, while the counselling for admission will be held from August 5 to October 15

March 20, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Seats will be offered through online counselling to students

Seats will be offered through online counselling to students | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday rescheduled medical entrance exam NEET PG to June 23.

The NEET PG 2024 was scheduled to be held on July 7.

NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced by ₹750

The decision was taken during a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission with Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, a public notice said.

The result will be announced by July 15, while the counselling for admission will be held from August 5 to October 15.

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will remain unchanged at August 15, 2024, the notice said.

The new academic session will start on September 16 and the last date of joining would be October 21.

