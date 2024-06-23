GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET-PG postponement another example that education system ruined under Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Under the BJP's rule, instead of building their careers by studying, students are forced to fight the government to save their future, he said

Updated - June 23, 2024 09:15 am IST

Published - June 23, 2024 08:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over the postponement of the NEET-PG, saying it was yet "another unfortunate example that the education system has been ruined".

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Mr. Gandhi said, "Now NEET-PG is also postponed. This is another unfortunate example of the education system that has been ruined under the rule of Narendra Modi."

Under the BJP's rule, instead of building their careers by studying, students are forced to fight the government to save their future, he said.

"Now it is clear -- Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time -- is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia," the former Congress chief said.

"Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students. We have to save the future of the country from it," he added.

Facing flak over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, the Centre on Saturday shunted out National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh and set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the agency's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

On Friday, the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC-NET) was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues. On Wednesday, UGC-NET was cancelled following inputs that the exam's integrity was compromised.

Opposition parties have also claimed irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, the results of which were announced by NTA on June 4. A probe into the alleged irregularities in this exam has been handed over to CBI.

