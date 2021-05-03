NEET-PG exam postponed

NEW DELHI

03 May 2021 15:46 IST

Medical interns to be used for COVID-19 duty

The NEET-PG exam would be postponed for at least four months and medical interns deployed for COVID-19 management duties to address the increasing human resource requirement, the Union government announced on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the human resource need for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement.

“Many important decisions were taken which will significantly boost the availability of medical personnel in Covid duty,” it stated.

The NEET-PG exam would not be held till August 31 at least. “Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties. It was also decided to allow deployment of medical interns in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation,” it said.

Teleconsultation by students

Final-year MBBS students could be deployed for services such as teleconsultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 cases, reduction of workload on doctors, it observed.

Nurses with B.Sc./GNM qualifications may be deployed for full-time COVID-9 duty, it noted.

“The individuals providing services in Covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular government recruitments after they complete minimum of 100 days of Covid duty. The medical students/professionals sought to be engaged in Covid related work will be suitably vaccinated,” it read.

All such health professionals would be covered under the government’s insurance scheme for healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 care, it added.