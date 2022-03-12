NEET-PG cut-off down by 15 percentile

Decision was taken due to seats remaining vacant even after two rounds counselling

Health Ministry has directed the National Board of Examinations to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories for NEET-PG 2021. The move is aimed at filling up vacant postgraduate medical seats.

In a letter issued on Saturday to NBE executive director Minu Bajpai, Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) B. Srinivas said, “After due discussion and deliberations, it has been decided by the Health Ministry in consultation with NMC to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories, i.e., the qualifying percentile for general category may be reduced to 35th percentile, for PH (General) to 30th percentile and for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) be reduced to 25th percentile.”

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly declare the revised result and send the revised result data of the newly eligible candidates to the office of the undersigned at the earliest,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Health Ministry officials maintained that the decision was taken in view of seats still remaining vacant even after two rounds of all India and two rounds of State quota counselling.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), or NEET-PG, is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses.