NEET-PG counselling process begins after delay due to technical glitch

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) NEET-PG 2022 counselling choice-locking-facility on Thursday.

NEET-PG is the qualifying and ranking examination in India, for students who wish to study various postgraduate programmes in government or private medical colleges in the country. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling to various courses and have filled the choices can avail this facility for round-1 through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The declaration of provisional and final result will be on September 30 and the reporting for Round-1 can be done from October 1 to October 7, 2022.

The announcement comes a day after the MCC withdrew the round-one seat allotment result of the NEET-PG counselling 2022.

The Central Government on Thursday clarified that “Due to software/web portal upgradation, some seats were not visible to few candidates during choice filling. On request of these candidates, counselling had been halted briefly for a day, in the interest of students only; however it is not going to affect the counselling schedule.’’

It added that they are committed to transparency and neutrality. “It is ernestly requested that society cooperates responsibly and not indulge in any rumors, likely to cause confusion,” it said in its tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association wrote to the Health Ministry expressing their strong protest against the withdrawal of the NEET-PG results of the 1st counselling. The Association in its letter said that following the withdrawal there is unrest and turmoil created in the NEET-PG aspirant fraternity.

“In a communication from MCC (dated September 28), the provisional result for the Round 1 of PG counselling 2022 was withdrawn, citing issues with the methodology of their website.”

“Since the advent of COVID pandemic, no other exam in this country has been disrupted to the same extent as NEET-PG,’’ said the Association.

It said that with delays in conducting the exam, to delays in counselling and now. due to withdrawal of results, NEET-PG has become a subject of mockery among competent authorities.

“With the counselling for 2022 session already delayed by 4 months, and then another delay citing a procedural error as a reason for withdrawal of counselling result not only shows a lack of sensitivity, incompetence, and inadequate use of technology by the MCC, but also shows a blatant disregard to the emotions and aspirations of thousands of affected candidates and their families,’’ it said.

It warned that the current atmosphere only breeds panic and distrust amongst students.