The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday (August 8, 2024) took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue.

The Bench said the matter will be listed on Friday (August 9, 2024).

The plea said many candidates have been allocated cities which are highly inconvenient for them to reach. It said the test cities were allotted on July 31 and the specific centres will be declared on August 8.

While the allocation of the centres was done to curb malpractices, the plea said due to the paucity of time, it is difficult for the candidates to make arrangements for travel to specific cities.

“Issue a writ in the nature of Mandamus ...the Respondents [National Testing Agency] to reschedule the NEET-PG 2024 examination,” stated the plea filed by Vishal Soren.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Postgraduate exam was initially supposed to be held on June 23. It was postponed by the Union Health Ministry as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of alleged irregularities in certain competitive exams.

