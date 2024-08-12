GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET-PG 2024 held in two shifts across 170 cities

Over 2 lakh candidates wrote the exam which was initially scheduled for June 23 but postponed

Published - August 12, 2024 12:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Candidates with their family members wait outside an examination centre upon their arrival to appear for the NEET-PG exam, in Kolkata on August 11, 2024.

Candidates with their family members wait outside an examination centre upon their arrival to appear for the NEET-PG exam, in Kolkata on August 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The NEET-PG 2024 was successfully conducted in two shifts at 416 centres across 170 cities on Sunday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, an autonomous body under the Union Health Ministry.

Originally scheduled to be held on June 23, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) was postponed as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

SC refuses to postpone NEET-PG, says ‘can’t put careers at risk

The examination was conducted in two shifts on the same day such that the best and reputed centres could be chosen for the exam, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Admit cards were issued to 2,28,540 candidates and they were allotted examination centres within their States, as far as possible, it said.

The NBEMS set up a central command centre at its Dwarka Office in Delhi. Officials from the Union Health Ministry and NBEMS, along with the board’s executive director, kept a close watch to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, the statement said.

More than 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were deputed at the examination centres, it said.

Eight regional command centres were also set up to supervise the conduct of the nationwide examination.

To prevent any misinformation about the examination, NBEMS closely monitored social media and ensured that only authentic information was given to the stakeholders, it said.

The heightened security measures along with close coordination amongst various agencies have ensured the safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG thereby maintaining the integrity of this examination, the statement added.

