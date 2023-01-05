ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-PG 2023 to be conducted on March 5

January 05, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The 2023 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) will be conducted on March 25, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Information Bulletin will be available from January 5 onwards, whereas the online submission of the application form opens at 3 p.m. on January 5, until January 25 (11:55 p.m.) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NMEMS) will conduct the 2023 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) on March 25, 2023.

A notice by the NBEMS also included several important dates. The Information Bulletin will be available from January 5 onwards, whereas the online submission of the application form opens at 3 p.m. on January 5, until January 25 (11:55 p.m.).

The result following the 2023 NEET-PG will be declared on March 31, 2023.

Candidates can access the information bulletin at https://natboard.edu.in, for details pertaining to eligibility criteria, free structure, scheme of examination and other details.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US