NEET-PG 2023 to be conducted on March 5

January 05, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NMEMS) will conduct the 2023 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) on March 25, 2023.

A notice by the NBEMS also included several important dates. The Information Bulletin will be available from January 5 onwards, whereas the online submission of the application form opens at 3 p.m. on January 5, until January 25 (11:55 p.m.).

The result following the 2023 NEET-PG will be declared on March 31, 2023.

Candidates can access the information bulletin at https://natboard.edu.in, for details pertaining to eligibility criteria, free structure, scheme of examination and other details.