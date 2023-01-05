HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEET-PG 2023 to be conducted on March 5

The 2023 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) will be conducted on March 25, 2023

January 05, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Information Bulletin will be available from January 5 onwards, whereas the online submission of the application form opens at 3 p.m. on January 5, until January 25 (11:55 p.m.)

The Information Bulletin will be available from January 5 onwards, whereas the online submission of the application form opens at 3 p.m. on January 5, until January 25 (11:55 p.m.) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NMEMS) will conduct the 2023 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) on March 25, 2023.

A notice by the NBEMS also included several important dates. The Information Bulletin will be available from January 5 onwards, whereas the online submission of the application form opens at 3 p.m. on January 5, until January 25 (11:55 p.m.).

The result following the 2023 NEET-PG will be declared on March 31, 2023.

Candidates can access the information bulletin at https://natboard.edu.in, for details pertaining to eligibility criteria, free structure, scheme of examination and other details.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.